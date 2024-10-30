Kuehne & Nagel price target lowered to CHF 210 from CHF 220 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Alexia Dogani lowered the firm’s price target on Kuehne & Nagel to CHF 210 from CHF 220 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
