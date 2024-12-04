Kuehne & Nagel price target lowered to CHF 185 from CHF 210 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Kuehne & Nagel to CHF 185 from CHF 210 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
