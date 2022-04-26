Kuehne & Nagel more than doubles earnings on strong demand

Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International reported on Tuesday a rise of 162% in first-quarter net earnings, citing strong demand for capital and consumer goods.

The quarterly net came in at 832 million Swiss francs, up from 318 million a year ago, while EBIT landed 160% higher, at 1.12 billion.

All of the group's business units exceed prior-year results.

