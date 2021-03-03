Kuehne & Nagel meets forecasts with 2020 earnings

March 3 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International KNIN.S reported on Wednesday a 0.8% rise in full-year core earnings, driven by pharmaceuticals and e-commerce growth.

The freight forwarding company's full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.07 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion)from 1.06 billion Swiss francs a year ago, in line with a consensus compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9151 Swiss francs)

