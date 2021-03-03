Kuehne & Nagel meets forecasts with 2020 earnings

Contributors
Veronica Snoj Reuters
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International reported on Wednesday a 0.8% rise in full-year core earnings, driven by pharmaceuticals and e-commerce growth.

March 3 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International KNIN.S reported on Wednesday a 0.8% rise in full-year core earnings, driven by pharmaceuticals and e-commerce growth.

The freight forwarding company's full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.07 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion)from 1.06 billion Swiss francs a year ago, in line with a consensus compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9151 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((veronica.snoj@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 89;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters