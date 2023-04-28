Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) Declares $3.14 Dividend

Kuehne & Nagel International said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $3.14 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne & Nagel International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.11%, a decrease of 44.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.73% to 39K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.79% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kuehne & Nagel International is 18.40. The forecasts range from a low of -40.73 to a high of $116.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 56.79% from its latest reported closing price of 42.58.

The projected annual revenue for Kuehne & Nagel International is 41,262MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 56.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 147.70% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sierra Capital holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

