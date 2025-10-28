Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGF) Price Target Decreased by 21.23% to 205.67

The average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCPK:KHNGF) has been revised to $205.67 / share. This is a decrease of 21.23% from the prior estimate of $261.12 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $160.45 to a high of $249.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.08% from the latest reported closing price of $294.17 / share.

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGF is 0.16%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 4,592K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 20.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 418K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 20.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 312K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 14.41% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 163K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 14.87% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 9.21% over the last quarter.

