Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 291.25

The average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTC:KHNGF) has been revised to 291.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of 264.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 220.74 to a high of 374.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.24% from the latest reported closing price of 313.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGF is 0.33%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 5,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 24.76% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 422K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 19.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 289K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 47.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 28.05% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.