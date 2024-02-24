Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () (KHNGY) Price Target Increased by 68.80% to 28.32

The average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KHNGY) has been revised to 28.32 / share. This is an increase of 68.80% from the prior estimate of 16.78 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -35.05 to a high of 124.53 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 56.66% from the latest reported closing price of 65.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.30%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 5,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 1.55% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 2.86% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.