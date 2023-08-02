News & Insights

Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR (KHNGY) Price Target Increased by 14.46% to 39.96

August 02, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR (OTC:KHNGY) has been revised to 39.96 / share. This is an increase of 14.46% from the prior estimate of 34.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -28.97 to a high of 116.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.71% from the latest reported closing price of 62.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.28%, an increase of 95.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.68% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KHNGY / Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 21K shares.

Hancock Whitney holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

