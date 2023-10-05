Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR (KHNGY) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 47.58

The average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR (OTC:KHNGY) has been revised to 47.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 43.17 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -17.41 to a high of 121.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.38% from the latest reported closing price of 56.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 14.81% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 560.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.