Kuehne + Nagel Appoints Stefan Paul To Succeed Detlef Trefzger As CEO, Effective Aug. 1

(RTTNews) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) announced Tuesday the appointment of Stefan Paul as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022.

Paul succeeds current CEO, Detlef Trefzger, who will step down for private reasons. The company has planned to appoint Trefzger to the Board of Directors, with the term following completion of his successful nine-year leadership.

Paul, a German citizen, has been a member of the Kuehne + Nagel Management Board since 2013. He is currently responsible for Road Logistics and Sales. He started his career at Kuehne + Nagel in 1990.

