Kuehne & Nagel acquires Asian logistics firm Apex International

Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel said on Monday it was acquiring Asian logistics provider Apex International Corporation for an undisclosed amount, the largest acquisition in its history.

With approximately 1,600 employees, Apex generates annual turnover of over 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.34 billion) and is one of Asia's leading air freight forwarders, Kuehne & Nagel said in a statement.

The company said the deal allowed it to offer customers better services in the competitive Asian logistics industry, especially in e-commerce fulfilment, high-tech and e-mobility.

The acquisition will be financed by available liquid sources and, if needed, by available credit lines, Kuehne & Nagel said, adding a minor stake of Apex shares was to remain with the management of Apex which will continue to operate separately within the Kuehne & Nagel group.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, Kuehne & Nagel said.

($1 = 0.8980 Swiss francs)

