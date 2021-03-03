MRNA

Kuehne & Nagel 2020 core profit inches up on air logistics

Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International reported on Wednesday a slight increase in 2020 core earnings, with pharmaceuticals and e-commerce growth driving growth in a year marked by the coronavirus crisis.

The freight forwarding company's full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 0.8% to 1.07 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), marking a new record for operating profit and matching a consensus compiled by the company.

The group said its air logistics business, the strongest performer of the year, reported a 53.5% rise in full-year core earnings, saying the division has proven to be the preferred transport solution in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

"Last year we proved what makes Kuehne+Nagel successful: within a very short period of time, we adapted to the volatile market environment," Chief Executive Officer Detlef Trefzger said in a statement.

The transport and logistics company, which operates in more than hundred countries, has struck several deals to handle worldwide air-and-road logistic and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, including vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O, Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, and the Swiss canton of Zurich.

The company also said it will propose a dividend of 4.50 Swiss francs per share.

($1 = 0.9151 Swiss francs)

