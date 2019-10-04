Kudlow says Trump team "open-minded" about U.S.-China talks next week

Commodities

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the U.S. team was "open-minded" about the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks next week, which will include deputy-level meetings on Monday and Tuesday, with minister-level meetings Thursday and Friday.

Kudlow declined to make any predictions about the talks but said that there had been a "softening of the psychology on both sides" in the past month, with the United States delaying some tariff increases and China making some modest purchases of American farm products.

