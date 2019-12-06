Kudlow reaffirms Dec. 15 deadline, says U.S.-China trade talks close

Adds background, Kudlow quote

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline is still in place for a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Chinese goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

"There’s no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no-go or go on tariffs," he told CNBC. "It's going to be totally up to POTUS. But December 15th is an important date."

Completion of a phase one deal between the world's two biggest economies had been initially expected in November, ahead of a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15, covering about $156 billion of Chinese imports.

"The reality is constructive talks, almost daily talks, we are, in fact, close," Kudlow said.

He said later on Bloomberg Television that Trump basically likes what he sees in the current talks.

However, he added, the president is not yet ready to sign any deal with China.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

