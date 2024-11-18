News & Insights

Kudan Inc. Confident in Financial Strategy Amid Growth

November 18, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Kudan, Inc. (JP:4425) has released an update.

Kudan Inc. reveals its robust financial strategy for FY2025, highlighting engagement in large-scale robotics and digital twin projects expected to yield significant revenue. Despite a potential decline in stock price, Kudan maintains a solid financial position with ¥3 billion in funds, ensuring no need for additional fundraising in the near future. Investors are optimistic about the company’s growth initiatives and its ability to secure and expand upon these promising projects.

