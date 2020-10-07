KuCoin Restarts Deposits, Withdrawals for Bitcoin, Ether Following $281M Hack
Cryptocurrency exchangeÃÂ KuCoin is bringing more services back online after suffering a major hack late last month.
- In a service update early on Wednesday, the South Korean platform said it is once more allowing deposits and withdrawals for bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and the tether (USDT) stablecoin after upgrading wallet security for those cryptocurrencies.
- KuCoin noted that wallet addresses for these coins had been refreshed and, while the older addresses would still work, it recommended users update.
- The USDT versions for Tron, EOS, Omni and the Ethereum blockchain are all now open for deposits and withdrawals.
- Full services have been resumed for 65 other cryptocurrency projects, it added.
- After the breach, which saw $281 million in various crypto assets such as XRP and Ethereum-based coins stolen, KuCoin had moved to freeze all wallets and disable services.
- On Oct. 3, the companyÃ¢ÂÂs CEO, Johnny Lyu, claimed the suspected hackers had been traced and that it had informed law enforcement agencies.
- Lyu further claimed that another $64 million of stolen cryptos had been recovered, bringing the total value of recovered assets to $204 million at the time.
- In its latest update on the incident, also posted Wednesday, the exchange said other entities are continuing to help retrieve funds, with Tether having frozen Ã¢ÂÂabout $22 millionÃ¢ÂÂ in stolen USDT.
- Other projects like Ocean Protocol have returned recovered coins to KuCoin wallets, though the amount involved wasnÃ¢ÂÂt disclosed.
- It also provided a list of suspicious addresses related to the hack and recommended they be added to blacklists.
- Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said Sept. 29 that the hackers had already exchanged millions of stolen tokens for $7.5 million in ETH on the decentralized exchanges Kyber Network and Uniswap.
