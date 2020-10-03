KuCoin CEO Says Suspects in $281M Hack Identified; Authorities on the Case
KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu tweeted that the South Korean crypto exchange has found what he described as the Ã¢ÂÂsuspectsÃ¢ÂÂ of last monthÃ¢ÂÂs hack that resulted in the theft of $281 million in cryptocurrencies.
- Ã¢ÂÂAfter a thorough investigation, we have found the suspects of the 9.26 #KuCoin Security Incident with substantial proof at hand,Ã¢ÂÂ Lyu said in the tweet. Ã¢ÂÂLaw enforcement officials and police are officially involved to take action.Ã¢ÂÂ
- In addition, Lyu said another $64 million of stolen assets have been recovered from Ã¢ÂÂsuspicious addresses,Ã¢ÂÂ bringing the total value of recovered assets to $204 million since Oct. 1.
