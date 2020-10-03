KuCoin CEO Says Suspects in $281M Hack Identified; Authorities on the Case

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu tweeted that the South Korean crypto exchange has found what he described as the Ã¢ÂÂsuspectsÃ¢ÂÂ of last monthÃ¢ÂÂs hack that resulted in the theft of $281 million in cryptocurrencies.

Ã¢ÂÂAfter a thorough investigation, we have found the suspects of the 9.26 #KuCoin Security Incident with substantial proof at hand,Ã¢ÂÂ Lyu said in the tweet. Ã¢ÂÂLaw enforcement officials and police are officially involved to take action.Ã¢ÂÂ

In addition, Lyu said another $64 million of stolen assets have been recovered from Ã¢ÂÂsuspicious addresses,Ã¢ÂÂ bringing the total value of recovered assets to $204 million since Oct. 1.

Read more: KuCoin Maintains Wallet Freeze as Hackers Begin Laundering Stolen Crypto

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.