Kubota’s Share Repurchase Status Update

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.
Kubota Corporation recently updated its share repurchase status, revealing that from October 1 to October 31, 2024, no shares were repurchased despite a previous resolution allowing for up to 32 million shares. The company has repurchased a total of over 20.5 million shares since the resolution, amounting to nearly ¥40 billion.
