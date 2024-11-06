News & Insights

Stocks

Kubota’s Share Repurchase Status Update

November 06, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.

Kubota Corporation recently updated its share repurchase status, revealing that from October 1 to October 31, 2024, no shares were repurchased despite a previous resolution allowing for up to 32 million shares. The company has repurchased a total of over 20.5 million shares since the resolution, amounting to nearly ¥40 billion.

For further insights into JP:6326 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KUBTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.