Is Kubota (KUBTY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kubota (KUBTY). KUBTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.92. Over the last 12 months, KUBTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.68 and as low as 9.18, with a median of 12.57.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KUBTY has a P/CF ratio of 7.92. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.59. Over the past 52 weeks, KUBTY's P/CF has been as high as 8.78 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 7.44.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kubota is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KUBTY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

