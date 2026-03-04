Is Kubota (KUBTY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kubota Corp. is one of 179 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kubota Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KUBTY's full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KUBTY has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 15.3% on average. This means that Kubota Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mueller Water Products (MWA). The stock has returned 23.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Mueller Water Products' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kubota Corp. belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.1% so far this year, so KUBTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Mueller Water Products falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.1%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Kubota Corp. and Mueller Water Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.