Is Kubota (KUBTY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kubota Corp. is one of 179 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kubota Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KUBTY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KUBTY has moved about 46.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 20.1%. This shows that Kubota Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Proto Labs (PRLB). The stock has returned 33.5% year-to-date.

In Proto Labs' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kubota Corp. is a member of the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.3% so far this year, so KUBTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Proto Labs, however, belongs to the Rubber - Plastics industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #15. The industry has moved +27.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kubota Corp. and Proto Labs as they could maintain their solid performance.

