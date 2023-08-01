Kubota (KUBTF) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 16.93

The average one-year price target for Kubota (OTC:KUBTF) has been revised to 16.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 16.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.83 to a high of 22.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from the latest reported closing price of 15.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kubota. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KUBTF is 0.29%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 116,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUBTF by 1.17% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 13,194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,470K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUBTF by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,296K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUBTF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,722K shares, representing a decrease of 52.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUBTF by 41.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUBTF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

