Kubota FY25 Earnings Fall; Guides H2,FY26; Shares Jump Over 16%

(RTTNews) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY, KUBTF, 6326.T), a manufacturer of agricultural machines, on Thursday reported its net income decreased in the full year compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 186.69 billion yen from 230.44 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 163.44 yen versus 197.61 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 265.47 billion yen from 315.64 billion yen in the previous year.

Revenue increased to 3.018 trillion yen from 3.016 billion yen in the prior year.

Further, the company expected revenue to be at 1.60 trillion yen, representing a 10% year-over-year increase.

Operating profit for the second half of 2026, ending June 30 expected to be 160 billion yen, representing a 11.9% year-over-year increase.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 115 billion yen for the second half, representing a 24.4% year-over-year increase.

Earnings per share is projected to be at 101.14 yen.

For the full year 2026, expected revenue is at 3.15 trillion yen, representing a 4.3% year-over-year increase.

Operating profit for the full year 2026 is expected to be 300 billion yen, representing a 13% year-over-year increase.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 210 billion yen for the second half, representing a 12.5% year-over-year increase.

Earnings per share is projected to be at 184.69 yen for the full year 2026.

Kubota is currently trading 16.78% higher at JPY 3,207 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

