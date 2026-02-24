Kubota Corporation - Depositary Receipt (KUBTY) Price Target Increased by 27.99% to 99.96

The average one-year price target for Kubota Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KUBTY) has been revised to $99.96 / share. This is an increase of 27.99% from the prior estimate of $78.10 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $92.47 to a high of $108.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from the latest reported closing price of $70.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kubota Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KUBTY is 0.01%, an increase of 48.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 82.94% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 1,283.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUBTY by 91.60% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUBTY by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 41.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUBTY by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUBTY by 34.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.