Markets

Kubota Corp. Recalls Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles

December 02, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japanese agriculture solutions provider- Kubota Corporation (KUBTY.PK) has recalled 19,500 Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles or Sidekick following injury and collision hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said on Thursday.

The consumers of the vehicle have been suggested to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for free repair as the vehicle's steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, resulting injury or accident.

This recall involves models sold from June 2018 through October 2022, with model and serial numbers from 10001-50018, X0001-X0139, and Y0001-Y1312, for $14,700 to $16,900.

So far, Kubota has received five reports of incidents of steering shaft shearing globally. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.