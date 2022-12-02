Kubota Corp. Recalls Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Japanese agriculture solutions provider- Kubota Corporation (KUBTY.PK) has recalled 19,500 Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles or Sidekick following injury and collision hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said on Thursday.

The consumers of the vehicle have been suggested to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for free repair as the vehicle's steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, resulting injury or accident.

This recall involves models sold from June 2018 through October 2022, with model and serial numbers from 10001-50018, X0001-X0139, and Y0001-Y1312, for $14,700 to $16,900.

So far, Kubota has received five reports of incidents of steering shaft shearing globally. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

