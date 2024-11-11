Kubota Announces Major Share Repurchase Plan

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.
Kubota Corporation has announced its plan to repurchase 5,206,400 of its own shares at a total cost of ¥10.13 billion through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase up to 32 million shares by December 2024, as initially resolved by the Board of Directors.
