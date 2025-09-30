Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Price Target Increased by 33.31% to 11.89

The average one-year price target for Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) has been revised to $11.89 / share. This is an increase of 33.31% from the prior estimate of $8.92 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.04 to a high of $13.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.51% from the latest reported closing price of $6.66 / share.

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuaishou Technology. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KUASF is 0.64%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 307,314K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,342K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUASF by 38.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,838K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUASF by 33.89% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 34,536K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,289K shares , representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUASF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,811K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUASF by 3.13% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 15,747K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,649K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KUASF by 20.00% over the last quarter.

