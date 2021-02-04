Kuaishou shares set to rise 194% in Hong Kong market debut

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese online video platform Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK are set to rise 194% to HK$338 ($43.60) in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday after the company raised $5.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's shares were priced at HK$115 apiece, the top of its marketing range.

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)

