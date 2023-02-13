Kuai Jiaqi Cuts Stake in Dada Nexus (DADA)

Fintel reports that Kuai Jiaqi has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50.89MM shares of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 73.00MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dada Nexus is $14.22. The forecasts range from a low of $5.76 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10.

The projected annual revenue for Dada Nexus is $13,017MM, an increase of 49.30%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DADA is 0.33%, an increase of 30.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 59,909K shares. The put/call ratio of DADA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 9,701K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 41.07% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 7,123K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing an increase of 36.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 133.38% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 6,732K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 3,720K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares, representing an increase of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 44.69% over the last quarter.

Dada Nexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

