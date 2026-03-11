KTOS Stock Outperforms Industry: What Should Investors do Now?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS shares have rallied 31.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 15.5%. Contract wins and growing demand for unmanned, autonomous tactical systems are driving strong interest in Kratos Defense’s drone and defense technologies.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other defense equipment stocks, such as AeroVironment AVAV declined 16.7% and Teledyne Technologies TDY has gained 15.8% in the past six months. AeroVironment is focused on strengthening its role in defense technology through its counter-uncrewed aircraft systems. Teledyne Technologies’ Digital Imaging unit is benefiting from higher sales of commercial infrared imaging components and subsystems, as well as unmanned air systems.



Considering Kratos Defense’s outperformance relative to its industry, investors may be wondering whether now is a good time to add KTOS stock to their portfolios. Let’s examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock’s investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors in Favor of KTOS Stock

Kratos Defense is one of the leading providers of unmanned aerial target drones used by the US and allied militaries for weapons testing, training and combat simulation. Its drones are designed to operate at high speeds, perform complex maneuvers and simulate advanced threat environments, making them valuable tools for modern military training programs. Because these systems are both cost-effective and adaptable, defense agencies frequently rely on Kratos Defense for recurring contracts tied to long-term testing and training requirements.



In March 2026, Kratos Defense received a $7 million Production Contract Award for a Counter-UAS System designed to detect, track and classify threats, including low-profile unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and other aerial systems. This contract strengthens the company’s position in the rapidly growing counter-drone defense market, while also adding to its production backlog and revenue visibility.



In February 2026, Kratos Defense was awarded a $61.1 million modification contract, which exercises options to procure full-rate production Lot Seven for 70 of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets, along with 70 Rocket-Assisted Takeoff (RATO) attachment kits and associated technical and administrative data. The contract boosts Kratos Defense’s near-term revenues, expands its backlog and strengthens its Unmanned Systems segment.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues from Unmanned Systems segment totaled $68.5 million, up 12.1% year over year. The growing global emphasis on unmanned systems and advanced training environments further supports the company’s expansion into international markets.

Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kratos Defense’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 40% and 39.83%, respectively, year over year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2026 indicates a decrease of 1.22% and that for fiscal 2027 indicates an increase of 37.04% year over year. AVAV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 19.52%. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies' 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 8.46% and 8.15%, respectively, year over year. TDY’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.48%.

Challenges Faced by KTOS

Although Kratos Defense shows notable growth prospects, it continues to face certain obstacles. One such obstacle is disruptions to the supply chain, arising from raw material shortages, which continue to impact the defense sector as a whole and might affect the company's operations.

KTOS’ Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 25.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS’ Return on Equity Lower Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 4.96% is lower than the industry average of 12.96%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price/sales (P/S) is 9.57X, a discount to the industry’s average of 12.58X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should an Investor Do?

Kratos Defense is a leading provider of unmanned aerial target drones used by the US and allied militaries for weapons testing, training and combat simulation, with its high-performance systems driving recurring defense contracts. Recent counter-UAS and aerial target production contracts, along with growing demand for unmanned systems, are strengthening the company’s backlog, revenue visibility and global expansion prospects.



However, given its poor ROE and recent challenges, new investors may wait for a better entry point. Those who already have this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in their portfolio may continue to retain it, considering the company’s impressive earnings growth projection. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.