KTOS Stock Jumps 23.6% in a Year: Is the Momentum Sustainable?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s KTOS shares have risen 23.6% over the past year compared with the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 22.6%. The company continues to hold a leading position as the U.S. Army's principal supplier of unmanned target drones, with long-term demand supported by consistent U.S. defense budget allocations.





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Other defense equipment stocks have shown mixed performance over the past year. While Curtiss-Wright CW has gained 54.7%, AeroVironment AVAV declined 20.7%. Curtiss-Wright and AeroVironment are specialized defense technology companies that benefit from U.S. military modernization and rising defense spending, rather than being prime defense contractors.



Considering Kratos Defense’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add KTOS stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Tailwinds for KTOS Stock

Kratos Defense is the primary unmanned aerial target drone system provider for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army and several allied defense agencies. This position has led to multiple recent contracts and partnerships that are expanding its presence in the global UAS market, including a Counter-UAS award in March 2026 and teaming activity tied to the XQ-58A Valkyrie. In first-quarter 2026, Unmanned Systems revenues increased to $82.6 million from $63.1 million a year earlier, driven primarily by Valkyrie-related activity.



In July 2026, Kratos Defense received an approximate $36 million sole-source contract award for a new air defense missile system. The sole-source nature of the award indicates that Kratos Defense possesses specialized capabilities that the customer considered difficult to replace through competitive bidding, strengthening its reputation as a trusted supplier for sensitive national security programs. The contract also supports higher utilization of the manufacturing capacity that the company has been expanding in recent years, potentially improving operating leverage as production scales.



In June 2026, Kratos Defense announced its plans to significantly increase production capacity for its Spartan line of turbojet engines to support growing demand across missile and loitering munition programs. By increasing annual production capacity to 3,000 engines and investing ahead of demand through internally funded procurement of long-lead materials and supply-chain enhancements, Kratos Defense is improving its ability to deliver at scale while shortening lead times for customers.

Headwinds for KTOS

Kratos Defense continues to cite supply-chain disruptions and parts availability as industry issues that can delay material receipts and deliveries. Management’s 2026 outlook explicitly assumes potential manufacturing and supply-chain disruptions, parts shortages and continued cost increases. Inventoried costs increased to $225.7 million as of March 29, 2026, from $188.2 million as of 2025-end, consistent with larger lot purchases and long-lead items. Persistently higher input costs or further supply friction could pressure margins and keep cash conversion below investor expectations.

Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 30.91% and 42.34%, respectively, year over year.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s 2026 and 2027 EPS implies an increase of 14.7% and 11.7%, respectively, year over year. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 4.5% year over year.

KTOS’ Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.64%.



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KTOS’ Return on Equity Lower Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 4.3% is lower than the industry average of 12.47%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price/sales (P/S) is 5.33X, a discount to the industry’s average of 14.62X.



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What Should an Investor Do Now?

Kratos Defense continues to strengthen its leadership in unmanned systems and air defense through new contract awards, strategic partnerships, and growing demand for its advanced autonomous and missile technologies. The company is also expanding its propulsion manufacturing capabilities, positioning itself to capture rising opportunities in missile, loitering munition, and next-generation defense programs.



Investors who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may consider retaining their position, considering its price performance and strong earnings growth. Given its poor ROE, new investors may wait and look for a better entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.