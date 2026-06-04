KTOS Stock Declines 6% in a Month: Opportunity or Warning Sign?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s KTOS shares have lost 6% in the past month against the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 12.7%. The company remains a key provider of unmanned target drones and is extending its reach across hypersonics, rocket systems, engines and satellite communications.





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Other defense equipment stocks have shown mixed performance over the past month. While AeroVironment AVAV has gained 5.4%, Teledyne Technologies TDY declined 3.1%. AeroVironment combines autonomous flight technologies, AI-enabled systems and integrated command-and-control software to enhance targeting precision and mission effectiveness. Teledyne Technologies is experiencing solid defense-sector demand, especially in Europe, amid increasing regional military expenditures.



Given Kratos Defense’s underperformance relative to its industry peers, investors may be wondering about the stock’s next move. Let’s examine the key factors shaping its outlook and assess whether the shares present an attractive investment opportunity.

Tailwinds for KTOS Stock

Kratos Defense serves the defense industry through a portfolio that includes target drones, rocket systems and solid rocket motors (SRMs), hypersonic vehicles, jet engines for drones and missiles, and virtualized ground systems for satellites. Management noted that the Department of Defense intends to deploy the full $156 billion in reconciliation-related defense funding during 2026, including investments in areas aligned with several KTOS programs. Reflecting strong demand, first-quarter 2026 consolidated bookings totaled $605.2 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6, while the company's bid-and-proposal pipeline expanded to $14.3 billion as of March 29, 2026.



Kratos Defense is the leading provider of unmanned aerial target drone systems to the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army and several allied defense organizations. This strong market position has helped secure multiple recent contract wins and strategic partnerships that are expanding the company’s footprint in the global unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, including a Counter-UAS contract awarded in March 2026 and collaboration efforts related to the XQ-58A Valkyrie.



KTOS continues to cite demand for its hypersonic vehicle programs, including Erinyes and DarkFury, as well as ongoing development efforts within its Ghost Works organization. The company also reported solid organic growth across several Kratos Government Solutions businesses, including Defense Rocket Systems, Turbine Technologies and Microwave Products. Reflecting this momentum, Kratos Government Solutions revenues increased to $288.4 million in first-quarter 2026 from $239.5 million in the year-ago period.



In April 2026, Kratos Defense secured an Other Transaction Agreement with a total potential value of up to $446.8 million, subject to the exercise of all options. Under the agreement, the company will lead the development and integration of ground infrastructure required to operate resilient missile-warning and missile-tracking satellites in medium Earth orbit, including systems capable of detecting advanced threats such as hypersonic missiles. The award further strengthens Kratos Defense's position as a prime contractor in the growing space-based missile defense market.

Headwinds for KTOS

Kratos Defense continues to identify supply-chain disruptions and component availability constraints as industrywide challenges that can delay material receipts and deliveries. The company’s 2026 outlook explicitly assumes potential manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, parts shortages and continued cost increases. If these pressures persist or intensify, they could weigh on margins, disrupt execution and keep cash conversion below investor expectations.

Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 32.73% and 41.29%, respectively, year over year.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 26.94% year over year. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies' 2026 and 2027 EPS implies an increase of 9.19% and 8.09%, respectively, year over year.

KTOS’ Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.64%.



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KTOS’ Return on Equity Lower Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 4.3% is lower than the industry average of 12.49%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price/sales (P/S) is 5.84X, a discount to the industry’s average of 12.75X.



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What Should an Investor Do Now?

Kratos Defense supplies unmanned systems, rocket and hypersonic technologies, propulsion, and space-related ground systems, while benefiting from strong demand across U.S. defense and allied programs. Recent contract wins, a growing order pipeline, and expanding roles in missile-warning satellite infrastructure and advanced defense technologies have strengthened its position in both defense and space-based security markets.



Given its poor ROE and price underperformance, new investors may wait for a better entry point. Investors who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may consider retaining their position, supported by the company’s strong earnings growth outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.