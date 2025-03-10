$KTOS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KTOS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,714,673 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KTOS:
$KTOS Insider Trading Activity
$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,308.
- PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,035,755.
- DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $955,425.
- THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,756 shares for an estimated $802,814.
- STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $646,885.
- DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $636,931.
- DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840.
- MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $279,506.
- ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322
- BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.
$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. removed 1,773,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,789,018
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 934,455 shares (+140.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,650,922
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 767,345 shares (+435.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,242,561
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 739,821 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,516,477
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 701,216 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,498,078
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 592,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,630,703
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 591,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,616,696
$KTOS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,862,042 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HIGH SPEED SYSTEMS TEST AERO-OPTICAL CAPABILITY R&D CONTRACT TO PROVIDE AN END-TO-END, TRAJECTORY-BASED, AE...: $1,237,793
- NSNS: 2540-01-644-3965, 5985-01-644-1054, 6105-01-656-0530: $334,776
- NSWCDD HAS A REQUIREMENT TO PROVIDE SUPPORT IN THE GENERAL RADAR WORK AREAS OF: REQUIREMENTS DEVELOPMENT AN...: $118,960
- NSN: 5985-01-644-1054: $113,257
- NSN 6105-01-6560-0018: $43,395
