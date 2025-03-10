$KTOS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KTOS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,714,673 of trading volume.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KTOS:

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,308 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,035,755 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $955,425 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,756 shares for an estimated $802,814 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $646,885 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $636,931 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $279,506 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KTOS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,862,042 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

