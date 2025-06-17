$KTOS stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KTOS stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,058,929 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KTOS:
$KTOS Insider Trading Activity
$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,647.
- JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340
- PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $1,274,312.
- DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $1,142,242.
- STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $757,107.
- DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $747,246.
- DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840.
- THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906.
- ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.
- BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018
- MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,031 shares for an estimated $154,334.
- BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544
$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,605,372 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,563,494
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,998,398 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,712,436
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,438,674 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,404,231
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,242,229 shares (+306.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,571,779
- ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. removed 1,773,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,789,018
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,728,179 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,309,634
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,551,374 shares (+544.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,060,294
$KTOS Government Contracts
We have seen $386,032 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NSNS: 2540-01-644-3965, 5985-01-644-1054, 6105-01-656-0530: $334,776
- NSN 6105-01-6560-0018: $43,395
- QTY 4 CLIN 5006: $7,860
$KTOS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025
