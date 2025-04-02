$KTOS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KTOS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,588,949 of trading volume.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KTOS:

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $1,146,557 .

. STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $939,701 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $813,353 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,756 shares for an estimated $802,814 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $552,190 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $542,220 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,770 shares for an estimated $252,662 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KTOS Government Contracts

We have seen $499,289 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

$KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Mike Crawford from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 10/30/2024

