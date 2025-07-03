$KTOS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KTOS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $52,915,452 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KTOS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KTOS stock page):
$KTOS Insider Trading Activity
$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,205.
- PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279.
- JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340
- DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $1,142,242.
- STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $757,107.
- DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $747,246.
- DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840.
- THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906.
- ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.
- MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $255,616.
- BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018
- BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,605,372 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,563,494
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,998,398 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,712,436
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,438,674 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,404,231
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,242,229 shares (+306.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,571,779
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,728,179 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,309,634
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,551,374 shares (+544.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,060,294
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,372,514 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,749,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$KTOS Government Contracts
We have seen $378,171 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$KTOS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KTOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KTOS forecast page.
$KTOS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $54.0 on 07/03/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/06/2025
You can track data on $KTOS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.