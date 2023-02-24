KTOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.01, changing hands as high as $13.66 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.905 per share, with $22.256 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09.

