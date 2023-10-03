KTB or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Kontoor Brands has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lululemon has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that KTB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

KTB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.32, while LULU has a forward P/E of 31.57. We also note that KTB has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.70.

Another notable valuation metric for KTB is its P/B ratio of 7.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LULU has a P/B of 13.77.

These metrics, and several others, help KTB earn a Value grade of A, while LULU has been given a Value grade of F.

KTB has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LULU, so it seems like value investors will conclude that KTB is the superior option right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.