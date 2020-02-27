KTB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.90, changing hands as low as $33.00 per share. Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.78 per share, with $43.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.61.

