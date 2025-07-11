KT, TRMB Partner to Deliver Real-Time GNSS Positioning in South Korea

In a move to transform the connected landscape in South Korea, KT Corporation ( KT ) recently joined forces with Trimble Inc. ( TRMB ) to expand precise positioning services across the country. By integrating the power of Trimble RTX Fast, a cutting-edge GNSS correction service, with KT’s robust telecom infrastructure, this collaboration is poised to transform how automotive OEMs and IoT companies deploy and scale advanced positioning solutions in real-world applications.

Trimble RTX is a powerful GNSS correction technology. Unlike traditional GPS, which provides meter-level accuracy, RTX Fast enables real-time centimeter-level positioning, enhancing safety, automation and performance in mission-critical applications. Built for connected, autonomous and smart systems, RTX Fast offers real-time delivery via IP/cellular and satellite, a global footprint with more than 7 million square miles (18 million square kilometers) of coverage, and ASIL certification, making it compliant with automotive-grade standards.

The service is perfect for automotive OEMs developing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) applications that rely on ultra-precise location data for safe and effective operation. OEMs can now test, validate and deploy their autonomous and assisted driving systems with ASIL-certified accuracy and reliability. Through this collaboration, IoT solution providers are expected to achieve seamless integration with existing infrastructure, access a consistent nationwide positioning platform and benefit from reduced time-to-market along with faster development cycles.

KT has the best telecom network in South Korea, with strong wired and wireless systems spread across the country’s diverse regions. The combination of Trimble’s correction services with KT’s connectivity means companies can purchase a unified solution. This eliminates the complexities of dealing with multiple vendors and service providers.

KT is driving its transformation into an AICT company by preparing to launch a Korean AI model with Microsoft, partnering with Palantir and boosting its media business through AI innovations. As part of its value-up plan, it increased AI/IT revenues by 10.2% year over year in first-quarter 2025, sold two second-tier subsidiaries (Initech and PlayD), and streamlined 20 low-margin businesses to sharpen its focus on growth areas.

KT, in partnership with Microsoft, is driving major B2B growth in 2025 by launching the KT Secure Public Cloud and a Korean AI model (Custom GPT 4o-K). Key milestones include starting Azure and M365 sales to top clients in January, opening the AX Delivery Center in March and beginning joint marketing with Microsoft in June. This effort targets sector-leading firms across finance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education and public services to accelerate AI and cloud adoption.

KT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 21.6% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry's growth of 17.5%.



