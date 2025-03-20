Is KT (KT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is KT (KT). KT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.44. Over the past 52 weeks, KT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.18 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 7.07.

Investors should also note that KT holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.71. Over the last 12 months, KT's PEG has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.66.

Investors should also recognize that KT has a P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.85. KT's P/B has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.58, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KT has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.36.

Finally, investors should note that KT has a P/CF ratio of 2.63. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.67. KT's P/CF has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 1.89, all within the past year.

Vodafone Group (VOD) may be another strong Wireless Non-US stock to add to your shortlist. VOD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Vodafone Group is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.69. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 9.44 and average PEG ratio of 0.71.

Over the past year, VOD's P/E has been as high as 14.47, as low as 8.32, with a median of 10.80; its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.08, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.66 during the same time period.

Vodafone Group sports a P/B ratio of 0.38 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 0.85. In the past 52 weeks, VOD's P/B has been as high as 0.42, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.36.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KT and Vodafone Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KT and VOD is an impressive value stock right now.

