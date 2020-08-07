KT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of KT Corp (Symbol: KT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.17, changing hands as high as $10.18 per share. KT Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $11.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.12.

