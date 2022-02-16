KT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KT Corp (Symbol: KT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.66, changing hands as high as $13.68 per share. KT Corp shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.25 per share, with $15.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.64.

