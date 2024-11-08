News & Insights

KT Corporation Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid AI Focus

November 08, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

KT Corporation’s third quarter financial results reveal a 44.2% increase in operating profit, driven by strong growth in its core B2C and B2B sectors, along with real estate and cloud services. The company is focusing on an AICT transformation strategy, aiming to triple AI/IT revenue by 2028, alongside a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Despite a slight decline in total revenue, KT’s efforts in restructuring and enhancing capital efficiency highlight its commitment to future growth.

