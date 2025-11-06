KT Corporation to Report Q3 Earnings: How to Approach the Stock Now?

KT Corporation (KT) will report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, after market close.

Based in South Korea, the company is one of the largest wireless carriers in the country, offering a host of telecommunications and data communications services.

KT is rapidly shifting beyond its traditional telecom origins, embarking on a bold transformation into an Artificial Intelligence and Information and Communications Technology (“AICT”) company. As an AICT firm, KT combines IT and AI with its telecommunications capabilities to provide unique services and added value to customers.

The company delivered a solid second-quarter 2025 performance, powered by strong operational execution and expanding AI businesses.

Revenues surged 13.5% year over year to KRW 7,427.4 billion, while operating profit was up 105.4% to KRW 1,014.8 billion, reflecting robust performance from the traditional telecom business and AI-driven efforts. Disciplined cost management and gains from asset rationalization aided profitability numbers.

Factors Influencing KT Corporation’s Q3 Results

A steady telco business, as well as increasing AI efforts, is likely to have buoyed performance in the third quarter. In the last reported quarter, wireless service revenue was up 1.6% with 5G penetration at 79.5%. AI IT business revenues increased 13.8% year over year.

The company is accelerating its AI pivot. Under the AICT roadmap, KT is developing a comprehensive AI lineup anchored by its proprietary Mi:dm2.0 large language model (“LLM”). The model, launched in July, serves as the foundation for AI platform build projects for the enterprise and public sectors, with early contract wins from the Gyeonggi provincial government and Korea Water Resources Corporation.

For its AICT push, KT Corporation has also teamed up with Microsoft. It has integrated an AI agent, powered by Azure OpenAI-powered LLM, into Genie TV, boosting the AI use case. The company plans to introduce an AI model tailored for Korea, powered by ChatGPT for Omni and secure public cloud, in the second half of 2025. KT Corporation also has a licensing partnership with Palantir.

Its subsidiary, KT Cloud, is likely to have gained from surging demand for cloud infrastructure, AI training workloads and digital transformation projects. In the second quarter, revenues from KT Cloud were up 23%, driven by growing data center momentum and DBO project wins. B2B revenues were up 4.5% on growth from telecom and AI/IT businesses.

KT’s AICT pivot positions it to capture emerging opportunities in AI infrastructure, cloud computing and enterprise digital transformation. Management expressed confidence in maintaining momentum into the second half of 2025, citing a “solid service revenue uptrend.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, KT’s ambitious push into AI demands significant upfront capital investment and also entails execution risk. Competition from SK Telecom (SKM) and LG Uplus remains a concern as each invests aggressively in an AI-first strategy.

Headwinds from a heavily penetrated domestic telecom market offer limited scope for organic expansion. While second-quarter operating profit was impressive, a portion stemmed from one-off real estate gains. This raises questions about profit sustainability. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty and its impact on spending cycles remain concerning.

KT Stock Declines

KT stock has declined around 5.7% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Wireless Non-US Markets growth of 20.6%.

KT’s Price Performance vs. Peers



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, SKM was down 3.5% while other industry peers like América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) were up 33.8% and 11.7%, respectively.

America Movil offers enhanced communications solutions in 25 countries in Latin America, the United States and Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, Ceragon provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to increase operational efficiency

Key Valuation Metric for KT

KT stock is trading at a substantial discount, with a price/book multiple of 0.72X compared with the industry’s 2.28X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, SKM, AMX and CRNT trade at multiples of 0.95X, 2.83X and 1.28X, respectively.

How to Approach KT Before Q3 Earnings Release

At present, KT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Despite ongoing AICT transformation, the stock’s near-term outlook appears somewhat clouded. Rising AI investment and stiff competition from SK Telecom and LG Uplus remain concerns. Limited growth prospects in South Korea’s penetrated telecom market constrain upside potential.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.