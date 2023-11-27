KT Corporation - ADR (KT) Price Target Increased by 6.08% to 16.30

The average one-year price target for KT Corporation - ADR (NYSE:KT) has been revised to 16.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 15.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.93 to a high of 19.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.78% from the latest reported closing price of 12.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in KT Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KT is 0.46%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 113,800K shares. The put/call ratio of KT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 26,090K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,993K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KT by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,477K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,289K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KT by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 10,426K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KT by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,208K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares, representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KT by 40.63% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,535K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KT by 3.40% over the last quarter.

KT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KT Corporation, formerly Korea Telecom, is a South Korean telecommunications company. KT is the second-largest wireless carrier in South Korea.

