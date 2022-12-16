KT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KT

In trading on Friday, shares of KT Corp (Symbol: KT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.78, changing hands as low as $13.77 per share. KT Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.56 per share, with $15.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.81.
