KSU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.05, changing hands as low as $144.93 per share. Kansas City Southern shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSU's low point in its 52 week range is $92.86 per share, with $178.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.25. The KSU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

