$KSS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KSS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,006,288 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KSS:
$KSS Insider Trading Activity
$KSS insiders have traded $KSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FEENEY SIOBHAN MC (Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off) sold 3,827 shares for an estimated $53,769
$KSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $KSS stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,572,086 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,672,087
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,239,244 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,497,015
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,182,165 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,030,109
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,044,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,906,014
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,455,176 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,083,339
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,366,617 shares (+388.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,358,927
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,058,471 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,838,292
$KSS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/29/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025
$KSS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
