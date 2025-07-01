Stocks
KSS

$KSS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 01, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$KSS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,006,288 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $KSS:

$KSS Insider Trading Activity

$KSS insiders have traded $KSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FEENEY SIOBHAN MC (Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off) sold 3,827 shares for an estimated $53,769

$KSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $KSS stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/29/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025

$KSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025

